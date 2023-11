Shaikh Ghulam passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A resident of Baijipura (Lane Number 20), Haji Shaikh Ghulam Hussain Lal Muhammad (Kapat Karkhane Wale) died of cardiac arrest on Thursday. He was 70.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Masjid Ganj-e-Shaheeda (Baijipura) after Namaz-e-Asar and the burial took place in the graveyard opposite to the mosque in the evening.

He is survived by a wife, six sons and two daughters.