Shaikh Mehmood passed away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Daily Lokmat’s correspondent Shaikh Mehmood Shaikh Tameez (resident of Waluj) died of cardiac arrest on Saturday evening. He was 49.

He had a friendly nature and maintained strong public relations in the area. He leaves behind a family comprising a mother, a wife, one daughter, two sons and four brothers. After praying Namaz-e-Janaza, his burial will take place in Waluj’s graveyard, on Sunday at 1.30 pm.