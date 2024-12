Shaikh Nazir passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A businessman from Phulambri, Shaikh Nazir Shaikh Bashir, died of cardiac arrest, on Saturday evening. He was 70.

His Namaz-e-Janaza and the burial will take place in the town on Sunday at 9 am.

He is survived by three sons, three daughters and an extended family. He was the father-in-law of journalist Rauf Shaikh.