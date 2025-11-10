Shaikh Saima gets Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has awarded Ph D in Education to Shaikh Saima Shakeel.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘A study of the Effect of Learning Style (Hemisphericity) on Academic Achievement of IX Class Students in Marathwada Region,’ under the guidance of Dr Syed Ajaz Ali, research guide and teaching faculty at DSR College.