Shaikh Shamshuddin passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Shaikh Shamshuddin Shaikh Qutubuddin (48 years, Bhoiwarda Central Bus Stand area) passed away on Saturday. His Namaz-e-Janaza was held at the Central Bus Stand Mosque, and the burial took place at Eidgah crematorium. He is survived by three sons. He was the younger brother of newspaper agent Shaikh Badaruddin.