Shakuntala Bhagwat no more

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shakuntala Sheshraj Bhagwat (82, N-4 Cidco) passed away on Thursday. Her cremation ceremony will be held at Cidco N-6 crematorium on Friday at 9 am. She is survived by her husband, son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. She was the wife of Shesh Maharaj (Gondekar), Jalna.