Shakuntala Jagtap no more

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shakuntala Pralhadrao Jagtap (66, Jaibhimnagar, Gautamnagar) passed away due to brief illness on Saturday. Her cremation ceremony was held in Begumpura crematorium. She is survived by her husband, two sons, three daughters, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. She was the aunt of founder president of Bharatiya Dalit Panther, Sanjay Jagtap.