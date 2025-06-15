Shakuntala Saraf passes away
Shakuntala Balasaheb Saraf (80), a resident of Garkheda-Ulkanagri, passed away in the early hours of Saturday following a brief illness. She is survived by her four sons and several granddaughters. Her last rites were performed at the Pratapnagar crematorium on Saturday.