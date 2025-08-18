Shamit School celebrates Independence Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The entire Shamit School community came together to celebrate the 79th anniversary of India's independence with great enthusiasm and pride. The programme began with the hoisting of the national flag by principal Kiran Chavan, followed by the national anthem. Students delivered stirring speeches and performed cultural dances and patriotic songs. The rain, rather than dampening the mood, added a unique charm and showcased the unwavering spirit of the Shamit School family.