Shamit School celebrates International Chess Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shamit School celebrated International Chess Day with a thoughtful blend of inspiration and information on Saturday. The event began with an insightful speech highlighting the history and benefits of chess in developing strategic thinking and patience. Students were then engaged with a narrative presentation that brought legendary chess moments to life, followed by an informative clip showcasing the global impact of the game. The celebration sparked curiosity and admiration for the timeless sport, leaving students motivated to embrace the power of the mind.