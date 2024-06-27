Shamit School celebrates International Day of Yoga
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 27, 2024 07:35 PM2024-06-27T19:35:08+5:302024-06-27T19:35:08+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shamit School celebrated International Day of Yoga with great enthusiasm. Students, teachers, and staff gathered on the school grounds, adorned with colourful mats, creating a vibrant yet calm setting where students presented yoga-themed skits and dances. Students and teachers eagerly participated, performing various asanas (yoga postures) and pranayama (breathing exercises).
The Yoga Day special assembly concluded with a meditation session, allowing everyone to relax and reflect on the day's experiences. The sense of calm and unity among the participants was palpable.