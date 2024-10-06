Shamsunnisa Begum passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shamsunnisa Begum Abdul Gafoor, a resident of Rauza Baugh passed away on Sunday. She was the aunt of Abdul Wahed Farooqui (editor, weekly magazine Wahed Kalam). Her Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Auliya Masjid, Rauza Baugh and burial took at Panchkuwan. She leaves behind two daughters and one son.