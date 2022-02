Shankarappa Kore passes away

Aurangabad, Feb 2:

Shankarappa Shivlingappa Kore (84, native of Shiur Tajband, Ahmedpur, Latur, presently staying at Kasliwal Marvel Estate, Beed By-pass area died on Wednesday. The last rites were performed on him at Pratapnagar Cremetorium at night. He is survived by sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren.