Shantabai Chandak passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shantabai Babulalji Chandak, a resident of Shivshakti Colony, died of old age at 4.15 pm on Tuesday.

She was 78 and leaves behind her son Deepak, daughter-in-law, two daughters and extended family. Her funeral procession will be taken out from her residence at Shivshakti Colony at 10 am on August 6.

The last rites will be performed on her at Kailasnagar crematorium. Her eyes were donated posthumously.