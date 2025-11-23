Shaping value-based students is the need of the hour

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Opening the newspaper these days, one often comes across numerous stories related to students and youth. This highlights the urgent need to nurture value-based students. Awareness is now necessary on how students should communicate with parents and how parents should interact with their children. District collector Deelip Swami emphasized that parents should focus more on developing their children’s character rather than merely striving for 100% marks.

The book launch ceremony of ‘The Toddlers Way – A Panda’s Parenting Guide’ along with a discussion session on mindful parenting was held with great enthusiasm on Saturday (22nd) evening at Hotel Treat Imperial. The event was jointly organized by Lokmat and The Jain International School. Dignitaries present included district collector Deelip Swami, relationship and mindfulness coach and campus club director, parent mentors, inspirational speaker and author Ruchira Darda (founder of MahaMarathon), author and CEO of JGI Schools Dr. Chandrashekhar D.P., secondary education officer Ashwini Lathkar, primary education officer Jayshree Chavan, retired education officer M.K. Deshmukh, principal of Nath Valley School Dr Swarup Datta, JGI schools deputy secretary Lalitha Kosaraju, principal of The Jain International School Shikha Srivastava, deputy education officer Neeta Shreeshri Mal, and Geeta Tandale.

District collector Swami stated that since taking charge, he has often faced incidents involving students in suicides, runaways, and even crimes within families. This underlines the importance of instilling values in students. To achieve this, the ‘Dashasootri’ initiative is being implemented in government schools across the district. This initiative aligns with the activities described in ‘The Toddlers Way – A Panda’s Parenting Guide’ by Dr. Chandrashekhar D.P. The book provides guidance for both students and parents on fostering values and positive behavior. At the event, Principal Shikha Srivastava explained the purpose of the program, and Lalitha Kosaraju introduced the book, noting that it has already become a bestseller. The program was anchored by Ruhina Sheikh and Jayshree Jaybhaye, with Deputy Principal Deepti Saraf offering the vote of thanks. Principals and teachers from various schools in the city attended in large numbers.

Discussion on Parenting:

Following the launch, a lively discussion was held on how to raise children as future leaders. Participants included Ruchira Darda, author Dr. Chandrashekhar D.P., Principal Swarup Datta, and Lalitha Kosaraju, with Principal Shikha Srivastava moderating. Ruchira Darda emphasized the need to encourage conscious, value-based parenting and guide the next generation to develop gratitude, empathy, and character. Questions from attending parents were addressed by the panel of experts.

District Collector Swami noted, “Modern parenting is no longer just about telling children what to do; it is more about understanding who they are and guiding them with insight. I am delighted to present this book, which is for every parent striving to raise confident, curious, and compassionate children.”

—Dr. Chandrashekhar D.P., Author and CEO, JGI Schools