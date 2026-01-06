Sharad Deshpande passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Retired district health officer Sharad Vishnu Deshpande (95), resident of Jyotinagar, passed away due to old age on Monday evening. He is survived by two sons, a daughter, daughters-in-law, a son-in-law and grandchildren.

He was the father of Suhas Deshpande, prof Dr Smita Avchar and Dr Sushil Deshpande. His last rites were performed on Monday evening at Pratapnagar cremation ground.