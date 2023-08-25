Sharad Pawar's statement reverberates as blessing - Munde

Political circles abuzz as NCP faces factional challenges and turnarounds

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde, a representative of the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar, expressed gratitude for Sharad Pawar's recent statement made for the rebel leaders. He referred to the statement as a 'blessing' for their group and conveyed that it signals unity within the party. Munde's comments were made during an interaction with reporters on Friday.

There have been persistent speculations within political circles regarding a possible division within the NCP. The cause for this conjecture appears to be the perceived oscillations in stance and strategy observed within both factions of the party.

Munde, in his statement, conveyed a desire for cohesive efforts among party leaders, urging them to work harmoniously toward a common goal. He referred to Sharad Pawar as 'our God' and underscored that their wish for united dedication to the party's success had seemingly been acknowledged by Pawar's statement.

Clarification on Beed meeting

Munde clarified that a recent gathering in Beed was not intended as a counter-meeting. He iterated that Sharad Pawar's statement was interpreted as a blessing by his faction, implying an endorsement of their approach and intentions.

Procurement updates and NAFED's role

Addressing recent developments, Munde shed light on the ongoing procurement of onions through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED). He confirmed that the purchase of two lakh tonnes of onions has commenced, with procurement operations active across multiple centres. Notably, there have been calls from various quarters urging NAFED to participate in onion buying within the market.