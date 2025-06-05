Shashikant Joshi passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 5, 2025 22:50 IST2025-06-05T22:50:08+5:302025-06-05T22:50:08+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Retired Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) superintending engineer Shashikant Prabhakar Joshi (72), a resident of ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Retired Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) superintending engineer Shashikant Prabhakar Joshi (72), a resident of N-5, Cidco, passed away on Thursday after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, two sons Bhushan and Shashank, daughter-in-laws, and grandchildren.Open in app