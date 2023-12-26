Shendra to Waluj continuous flyover proposal to state

Rs 3,737 crore budget proposal will be presented soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A proposal for a Rs 3,737 crore flyover from Shendra to Waluj has been sent to the Maharashtra government, said the union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad.

Dr Karad held a review meeting in the smart city office on Tuesday. A proposal of five and a half thousand crores for a continuous flyover from Shendra to Waluj and a separate bridge for the metro was sent to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) a few months ago. The proposal was rejected due to lack of funds. Recently deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked to send the proposal of the single flyover to the state government.

He instructed the officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) to send the proposal of continuous flyover in the meeting. Smart city had given almost Rs 7 crore to Mahametro to prepare the proposal. It included a continuous flyover and metro. The proposal was submitted to the NHAI. The proposal was rejected due to lack of funds. Meanwhile, a meeting was held in the presence of DCM Fadnavis. He suggested that this proposal should be sent to the state.

In Tuesday's meeting, he ordered the PWD officials to submit a proposal to build a 28 km continuous flyover 'Shendra to Waluj'. A fund of Rs 3,737 crore will be required for single flyover.