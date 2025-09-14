Shendra’s ‘Five-Star’ tag, but industries face roadside reality

Lokmat News Network

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Shendra five star MIDC struggles with basics despite big names.

As part of its exclusive series on MIDCs in the city, Lokmat Times highlights the challenges facing Shendra Five-Star Industrial Area. Once projected as a world-class hub and home to global giants like Audi India, Škoda Auto, Siemens, Liebherr, Sterlite, and Wockhardt, Shendra is struggling to live up to its promise. Unlike Waluj and Chikalthana MIDCs, which quickly gained reputations as growth engines, Shendra has drawn criticism from industrialists for power outages, poor road connectivity, and lack of basic amenities problems similar to those in older estates. Entrepreneurs say the state promised a premium ecosystem but delivered far less. Industry watchers note that Shendra’s scale and planning could surpass Waluj and Chikalthana. However, unless infrastructure gaps are addressed, the estate risks losing investor confidence and its five-star sheen.

--------

No low-cost housing

Lack of affordable housing forces blue-collar workers to travel long distances. Low-frequency public transport adds to the problem.

--------

Roads in poor shape

Industrialists at Shendra MIDC report uneven and damaged roads, including near the fire station. Even newly built stretches are in poor condition, affecting daily industrial operations.

--------

Five-star amenities, basic gaps

• No 24x7 water supply

• Very low internet speed

• Heavy traffic at Shendra Chowk; evening travel to city takes 1–2 hours

• No proper roads in some parts

--------

Key details of Shendra Five Star Industrial Area

• Established: 1997

•Total land area: 867.85 hectares

• Plots marked: 1,076

•Plots distributed: 1,062

•Vacant plots: 14

•Status: Almost all of the plots were aquired there is no space in the MIDC

-----------

Additional Shendra (Satana)

• Established: 2018

•Total land area: 192.45 hectares

• Marked plots: 195

•Vacant plots: 195

• Status: Land allotment expected to begin in 2026 (as per sources)

--------

ETP plant incomplete

Shendra MIDC has most facilities, but the effluent treatment plant is still pending. Industrial waste remains untreated, which is a major concern for units. The plant is expected to be completed in the coming years.

— Vaishali Gite, Area Manager, Shendra MIDC

---------------------------------

Transport facilities remain inadequate

Most facilities in Shendra MIDC function as expected, but transport is a major problem. Public transport within and around the estate is limited. The lack of reliable transport continues to inconvenience employees and affect productivity. — Milind Kank, Industrialist

----------------------------------

Poor roads, frequent power cuts

Roads in Shendra MIDC, including stretches built just a year ago, are already in poor condition. Uneven surfaces affect operations and discourage new ventures. Frequent power cuts further trouble industries, especially those running continuous processes.

— Sarvesh Raut, Industrialist

----------------------------------

Development authority, connectivity needed

MIDC needs a development authority for sustainable growth with proper amenities. The Samruddhi entry-exit, though ready, is still closed and could ease city traffic. The Karmad railway siding project also requires completion.

— Saurabh Chhallani, Treasurer, CMIA