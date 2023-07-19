Shia cleric Maulana Syed Bilal arrives in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar is going to begin on July 19.Shia religious leader Maulana Syed Bilal Naqvi Buknalvi has arrived in the city from Uttar Pradesh to guide the followers in the first nine days of the Muharram month.

He will read Hadis and guide brethren at Ashurkhana Salarjang near Diwan Deodi between Muharram first to ninth. The programmes will commence at 3.30 pm onwards daily during these days. Syed Ejaz Ahmed Zaidi appealed to the community members to attend the programmes.