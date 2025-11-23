Shilparani Wadkar joins BJP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shilparani Wadkar, who suddenly quit the post of the district head of the Mahila Aghadi of Shinde Sena on November 18, joined the BJP on Sunday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had publicly taken the stand that no one from Mahayuti should enter each other's party.

Against this backdrop, Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat had said that Wadkar would not be allowed to enter the BJP. However, it seems that the local leaders of the BJP have proved this wrong.

Shinde Sena chief Eknath Shinde demanded that office-bearers and leaders of the ruling Mahayuti (BJP, Shinde Sena and Nationalist Congress parties) should not join each other's parties.

Moreover, Sanjay Shirsat had also said that after Shilparani Wadkar's resignation, she would not be allowed to enter the BJP. However, Wadkar was allowed to enter the BJP's city district office on Sunday. Party city president Kishor Shitole and office bearers of the party's women's wing were present.