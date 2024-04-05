Shinde group organises tea party for BJP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state EGS minister Sandeepan Bhumre today had a lengthy discussion with BJP ministers, leaders, and office-bearers during a high tea organised by the former at his office for the first time.

Meanwhile, the ‘Chai pe Charcha’ became the talk of the town. Besides, it also confused the BJP leaders.

Bhumre urged the BJP leaders to join hands and elect the Maha Yuti candidate, irrespective of which party he belongs to (either the Shinde group or BJP). He also informed them that he had identified a suitable place near Mondha Naka to start the campaigning office.

As the discussion was going on one-sidedly, the BJP leaders got confused and sent a message to the deputy chief minister to get an update on the negotiations.

The meeting called by the minister Sandeepan Bhumre was attended by BJP’s local leaders like union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, state Housing Minister Atul Save, state general secretary Sanjay Kenekar and city president Shirish Boralkar. This was the maiden meeting of the alliance parties of the Maha Yuti on Friday.

There are eight LS seats in Marathwada. Of these, four seats are given to BJP, two seats to NCP (Ajit Pawar group), and one seat to Shinde group. The fate of the local constituency is yet to be declared.

SMS to Deputy CM

BJP leaders sent a message to the Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis from the mobile of national secretary Vijaya Rahatkar. Through the message, they insisted upon nominating the BJP candidate from the local constituency. However, it is not known what was the reply of the deputy CM. Meanwhile, the BJP leaders continue hoping that the seat will be spared to them in the negotiation!

BJP city president Shirish Boralkar said,“ Our strategic planning right from the opening of the office to the campaigning is ready. We are hopeful that the seat will be spared to us. The final decision over it will be ought in a couple of days. The guardian minister had conducted a combined meeting to elect the Maha Yuti candidate. The meeting discussed considering that if the seat is spared to any one of us, all should unite to elect that candidate.”

Box

BJP will nominate candidates from Jalna, Nanded, Latur, and Beed Lok Sabha constituencies.

Shinde group will field a candidate from the Hingoli constituency and

NCP (Ajit Pawar) will nominate its candidate from Parbhani and Osmanabad constituencies.

Box

Displeasure against Kenekar

In the Maha Yuti meeting, the BJP local leaders expressed their displeasure against Sanjay Kenekar on Friday. It may be noted that Kenekar had suggested the name of MLA Sanjay Shirsat for MP from the local constituency. It is being said that Kenekar would have learnt that the name of Bhumre has been finalised which is why he may have suggested the name of Shirsat, it is being said.

Box

Veteran leaders will finalise the name

The minister Sandeepan Bhumre said, “ All local BJP leaders were invited. As a guardian minister and associate of Maha Yuti it is my responsibility to hold a meeting. Meetings are being held in Mumbai. This was the first meeting held to elect unitedly the Maha Yuti candidate. The party will decide who will be the candidate. There would be my name in the discussion, then also the veteran leaders will take the final decision.”