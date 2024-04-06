Shinde group spokesperson meets MNS chief

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a political development, the spokesperson of Shinde-led Shiv Sena (Balasaheb Thackeray), MLA Sanjay Shirsat today held a meeting with the MNS chief Raj Thackeray in Mumbai. The meeting held at the latter’s residence lasted for an hour.

According to sources, “Shirsat is looked upon as a close aide of the chief minister. Before meeting Thackeray, Shirsat had a meeting with the chief minister Eknath Shinde and returned to CM’s official residence to attend the party meeting.”

As reported earlier, “The MNS chief held a series of meetings with the Maha Yuti leaders during the last month. He had even met the union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. The meetings had led to speculations that Thackeray is joining Maha Yuti and it was also predicted that MNS will be given two seats from Mumbai to contest LS polls. Later on, the speculations got rested.

Meanwhile, the meeting with Raj Thackeray on Saturday once again brought the issue to the limelight. Shirsat spent an hour at Thackeray’s residence. The details of the meeting, however, could not be ascertained. After meeting him, Shirsat went to the CM’s residence and attended the party meeting, said the sources.