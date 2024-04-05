Shinde group to field minister Sandeepan Bhumre from ALS!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The political dispute ongoing over the seat of Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency for the past few days seems to have been resolved between the alliance parties of MahaYuti today. They gave consensus on nominating Shinde-group’s state EGS minister Sandeepan Bhumre from the local constituency. Meanwhile, the party is likely to make an official declaration of his nomination in a day or two.

A tussle was going on between the BJP and the Shinde group as both were seeking their candidate's nomination from the local constituency.

According to sources, “ In the recently held meeting at the official residence of the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai, the CM told the minister Bhumre to step forward and contest the election. Besides, Bhumre is said to be a close aide of the chief minister. It has been proved that Shinde group has more weightage than the BJP in the seat-sharing negotiation.

It may be noted that the assembly constituency of Paithan falls under the Jalna Lok Sabha constituency. Hence, the well-wishers, activists, and party workers from the Paithan Legislative Assembly constituency have geared up to start the campaigning in other assembly constituencies of the Lok Sabha constituency.