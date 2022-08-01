Shinde make critical comment on arrest of Sanjay Raut

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 1:

Referring to the enforcement directorate’s (ED) raid and arrest of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, late in the night on Sunday, the chief minister Eknath Shinde, in a lighter vein, commented saying that the regular blowing of the siren at 8 am has now got halted.

The ED raided Raut's house in Mumbai on Sunday morning. The raid was in connection with a Patra Chawl scam. The search continued during the whole day and was arrested late at the night (on July 31).

Shinde was on his two days long maiden tour to the district and attended his felicitation programme at former minister Sandeepan Bhumre’s office in the city on Sunday at 1.30 am.

In reply to his felicitation Shinde said,” You would be thinking that despite attending various programmes during the whole day, I am looking fresh and energetic in front of you. Your attendance in large number is tonic which keeps me afresh and now the blowing of the siren has also been stopped.”

The statement drew an immediate round of applause from the audience as Shinde’s statement hinted at the arrest of Raut.

Shinde has rebelled in the party along with 40 MLAs of Shiv Sena. It includes five from the district. Hence, he toured the constituencies of these five rebel MLAs on July 30 and 31 and assured the people of granting adequate funds for the development works in their respective constituencies in near future.