Shinde Sena claims Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency amidst political turmoil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a bold assertion amidst political turbulence, Shiv Sena's Shinde group spokesperson, MLA Sanjay Shirsat, declared the stronghold of Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency for their party. Shirsat emphasized that regardless of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claims, the constituency would remain under Shinde Sena's control, with their candidate vying in the upcoming elections.

MLA Shirsat revealed that the allotment of seats within the grand alliance is nearing completion, with the announcement of candidates expected on Tuesday. He underscored the increasing strength of the Mahayuti alliance, contrasting against uncertainties surrounding the Mahavikas Aghadi's continuity, following Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Dr Prakash Ambedkar's withdrawal due to alleged disrespect.

The spokesperson addressed internal criticism within Shiv Sena (Thackeray), acknowledging concerns over leaders assuming roles beyond their mandate. Commenting on party chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shirsat described his condition as a person who runs away from challenges, indicating ongoing situation.

When quizzed about Vijay Shivtare's decision to contest elections from Baramati, Shirsat said that it is necessity for alliance compliance as long as Shivtare remains within the party fold.

Bombing for 365 days

Regarding the upcoming festive season, Shirsat referenced Sanjay Raut's constant presence, humorously labeling him as ‘bombing for 365 days,’ earning him the moniker of loud speaker. He added that it's customary to vent frustrations during festivals like Shimga and Holi, hinting at anticipated expressions of dissent.