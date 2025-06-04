Shinde Sena leaders will reprimand those calling BJP arrogant

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Local leaders of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena have criticised the BJP, claiming the party has become arrogant following demands from its own workers to contest elections independently. Responding to this, BJP Working President Ravindra Chavan clarified during a press conference on Wednesday that if MLAs from the Shinde Sena are making such remarks, senior leaders will instruct them accordingly. Chavan was speaking to the media after chairing a meeting of BJP’s regional office-bearers at a hotel on Jalna Road.

He emphasized, “The decision to contest the municipal corporation elections independently will be made by the Parliamentary Board. Moreover, the Chief Minister and both Deputy Chief Ministers will decide whether to go solo or contest under the Mahayuti (Grand Alliance) banner.”

Referring to a survey conducted in the context of the Mumbai and Thane Municipal Corporation elections which indicated that BJP is the dominant partner in the alliance, Chavan was asked whether BJP had conducted such a survey. He responded, “The BJP’s organisation works round-the-clock in a structured manner. Winning elections and taking decisions follows a different internal process in BJP. Any decision regarding an alliance is taken by the Parliamentary Board.”

He added, “Surveys generate discussion—and employment for some. If we compile and analyse multiple survey reports, we might get some insights. But the BJP doesn’t necessarily rely on surveys. We have countless grassroots workers whose inputs reach the Parliamentary Board, and decisions are made based on that.”

Addressing the issue of internal voices within the BJP calling to contest elections independently, Chavan reiterated, “Such matters are for the Parliamentary Board to decide.”

OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad, Minister of State Meghna Bordikar, MLC Sanjay Kenekar and MLAs Anuradha Chavan and Narayan Kuche, City President Kishor Shitole, and others were present on the occasion.

A month-long process to appoint a City President

When asked why it took an entire month to appoint the city president, Chavan said, “That is a matter to be discussed privately.” He did not respond to speculation that many were upset with the appointment. Meanwhile, the absence of certain disgruntled office-bearers from the party meeting became a topic of discussion.