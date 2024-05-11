Shinde Sena, MNS, Sena (UBT) activists lock horns at Kranti Chowk

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The campaigning which was peacefully going in the Aurangabad Constituency for the past two weeks, however, ended up with a clash and controversy on the last day (Saturday).

There was a commotion when the office-bearers and leaders of Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi came face to face this morning in the vehicle rally.

The leader of the opposition Ambadas Danve tried to dissuade MNS activists by holding two notes of Rs 100 each denomination and shouting the slogan ‘ Aey Manse (MNS), Ghe Donse (Rs 200).’ This led to a clash between the activists on both sides.

In the meantime, Shinde Sena’s district chief Rajendra Janjal, Rishikesh Jaiswal, Vilas Bhumre, and Sumit Khambekar also reached the spot. The police tried to intervene, but the clash was continued from both sides. Later on, MVA candidate Chandrakant Khaire expressed his anger by accusing Mahayuti’s candidate Sandeepan Bhumre. Mahayuti also retaliated to it.

The activists campaigning for Khaire in the jeep were holding bottles of liquor, while Mahayuti activists were holding an ice cream cone resembling ‘ Mashal’. The tension prevailed at Kranti Chowk for about one hour. Police had a tough time in dispersing them and clearing the traffic of vehicles. Later on, Khaire’s vehicle rally proceeded towards Aurangabad West Constituency. Bhumre reached the venue after the incident and his rally moved in the direction of Gulmandi.

Janjal and his followers shouted slogans aggressively. It so happened that the activists gheraoed the venue when they learnt that Janjal had been beaten up. However, tension was eased when he clarified that nothing happened to him. Later on, his followers raised Janjal on their shoulders in the rally. Khaire’s followers also retaliated against them.

Using abusive language is their culture

MVA was given a time of 9 am for taking out the rally but they waited till noon, why?. I was not there. However, we will not be making any police complaint in this regard. It is not our culture to campaign by showing liquor bottles. He had not spoken on development issues. No abusive language was spoken from our side. It is their culture to speak abusive words this has been clarified once again. He has contradicted mental illness on seeing his defeat. No activists of us were there from 9 am to 12. Khaire delayed the rally. He is presently giving bad words to anybody, said Sandeepan Bhumre, the guardian minister and the candidate.

Why Mahayuti called celebrities

In reply to a question about why Mahayuti has invited celebrities like actors, MP, CM, and ministers, Bhumre said, “It is a part of campaigning. The opponents had also brought their leaders for campaigning. Mahayuti will celebrate its victory on June 4, hoped Bhumre, MLA Sanjya Shirsat, and housing minister Atul Save while speaking to media persons.

In response to the statement made by Uddhav Thackeray addressing the people in the city on Friday saying, “ Do they want water or liquor”, Atul Save reacted by saying, “ He should not speak on the issue of water as he had not sanctioned a single rupee for it.”

Shirsat said, “ We do not want to behave abnormally like him. He is speaking anything out of depression.”

Bhumre pointed out, “There is no photo of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the hoardings put on by Khaire. Till today, he was polling votes in the name of Maharaj and now he has forgotten him.”

Box

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and leader of opposition MLC Ambadas Danve said, “One of our activists had brought one liquor bottle and was shouting ‘ Daru Pahije ki Pani Pahije’. Later on, the traitors standing in opposition came towards us. Then our activist slapped him on the spot. We had not taken anybody’s name in the campaigning. Then also attempt was made to threaten us. This was done plan fully.”

MVA candidate Khaire said, “ We have taken out the rally by obtaining permission. Bhumre’s activists were rushing to harm our activists. They bet our one activist with a wooden log. This mischief is due to liquor and money. The police administration has ignored it. We will complaint it to the the election observer.”