Shinde Sena sounds election bugle

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With no major elections except the Lok Sabha polls, only municipal corporation, zilla parishad, and municipal council elections remain. To ensure victory in these local elections, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde urged party workers on Monday to welcome anyone who joins the party. He emphasized carefully scrutinising voter lists to identify supporters. He advised leaders not to focus on whether a candidate receives a nomination or not, good or bad, but to keep in mind that any candidate should represent the Mahayuti alliance when contesting elections. In this way, the deputy CM sounded the election bugle in the city.

A large gathering of district presidents, contact chiefs, and taluka leaders from Marathwada was held at a hotel on Jalna Road in Shinde’s presence. The guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat, MLAs Arjun Khotkar, Pradeep Jaiswal, Vilas Bhumre, Santosh Bangar, Hemant Patil, and others were also present. Ahead of the elections, an app will be provided to party functionaries to collect voter information. The party office-bearers were instructed to verify whether their supporters’ names are included in the voter lists. After the meeting, deputy CM met with divisional commissioner Jitendra Papalkar and municipal commissioner G Sreekanth to review the city’s water supply scheme and other development works.

No injustice to OBCs due to GR

In reply to a question about the issue of the leader of opposition in the Legislative Council, Shinde said the people have already shown their verdict to the opponents. Meeting opponents is their work; we focus on governance. Regarding questions on the post-Dussehra role of the Hyderabad Gazette and Manoj Jarange, he said no other community will face injustice. “Certificates will be issued to the Maratha community, and the GR will not cause injustice to OBCs either,” he said. With the NDA having a majority, C P Radhakrishnan is expected to be elected as the Vice President, Shinde said while replying to a question.