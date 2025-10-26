Shinde, UBT Senas to contest M’wada Grad Constituency polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The atmosphere of the upcoming Marathwada Graduates Constituency elections is starting to build up.

Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) Sena, a constituent party of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Shinde Sena, an alliance partner of Mahayuti, are likely to contest the Graduates Constituency election of the region.

Both parties instructed their office-bearers and workers to begin preparations for the Graduates Constituency polls.

The Election Department issued the notification for the elections. Since then, all political parties have undertaken canvassing for the constituency. This election will be held in 2026. However, a fresh voter registration has to be done for this Constituency. Now, all political parties have taken the initiative to register voters due to this.

For the last 15 years, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate has been elected from this Graduate Constituency. The NCP has two groups. Moreover, both groups are members of MVA and Mahayuti. Since the election for the Constituency is one year away, it is not possible to say whether this election will be a Mahayuti vs. MVA or not.

However, the NCP (AP), a constituent party of the Mahayuti, has started voter registration. Similarly, the Shinde Sena in the Mahayuti also started preparations to contest the election. For this, an important meeting of the party was held in the city on Saturday.

However, the Shinde Sena said that it wants to show the strength of the Constituency. All office-bearers and activists were instructed to register voters. The UBT Sena's Yuva Sena and other office bearers are also holding continuous meetings on this issue.

There is speculation that many people expressed their desire to contest the election from the Constituency.

Sources said that the party chief also ordered to start preparations.