Shinde vs Uddhav: Showdown in 6 seats; Both parties begin preparations for Assembly polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Six out of the nine assembly constituencies in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district may witness a direct contest between chief minister (CM) Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackery’ Shiv Sena factions in the forthcoming elections, the political observers say.

Sena had won six seats in the 2019 Assembly polls. Two years ago, when Sena split in the state, MLAs from five of these constituencies - Paithan, Vaijapur, Sillod, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central, and West - joined the faction led by CM Shinde. Only Kannad MLA Udaysingh Rajput remained with Uddhav Thackeray.

Both Shinde's Sena and Uddhav's Sena have started their mobilization efforts in the district. Uddhav's Sena, which is the part of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), is staking claim on above six seats. Aspirants from the party have already begun their tours. Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray recently visited Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Shinde's Sena already has five MLAs and is eying the Kannad constituency, which is under Uddhav's Sena. There are also discussions that Uddhav's Sena lacks a candidate in the Sillod constituency, while Shinde's Sena, which is part of the Mahayuti alliance, is gearing up to contest elections in at least six constituencies.

MVA will win 9 seats

"We will contest this election as part of the MVA. In the last election, we secured victory in six constituencies. This time, we will win six seats, and Congress and NCP will win three, making a total of nine MLAs for the MVA."

•Chandrakant Khaire, Leader, Uddhav Sena

Incumbent MLAs will be candidates

Our party currently has five MLAs, who are likely to be the candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. Additionally, two to three of our leaders in the Kannad constituency are preparing for the elections. We are ready to contest and win in at least six constituencies.

•Rajendra Janjal, District president, Shinde Sena