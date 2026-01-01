Shirsat defends breakup of alliance with BJP

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Party workers are expressing anger after being denied tickets. Considering this situation, forming an alliance with the BJP now would lead to clashes, said Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader and guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat, directly accusing local BJP leaders on Thursday. “They were calling themselves the big brother. You (BJP) gave the proposal, deliberately sidelined us in two seats, stabbed us in the back, and broke the alliance,” Shirsat alleged.

Shirsat said, “ The alliance talks are still underway in some places.” When asked whether an alliance would be formed there, Shirsat said that in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, an alliance is no longer possible. “The alliance has broken. Forming an alliance now would only result in clashes,” he stressed.

Many workers are unhappy due to not getting nominations, which has led to chaos between the BJP and the Shinde Sena in the city. When asked about this, Shirsat said that every worker expects a ticket, and that is natural. “This is a workers’ election; they have a right to expect candidature. There was a protest outside my house as well. Whether it is the BJP or any other party, why should workers not be considered? If a hardworking worker demands a ticket, what is wrong with that? You cannot run away; you must face them and understand their sentiments,” he emphasized.