Shirsat demands action against Kendrekar

Controversial report of former divisional commissioner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A heated controversy has erupted following a report submitted by former divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, claiming that around one lakh farmers in Marathwada were contemplating suicide. Shiv Sena spokesperson (Shinde group) MLA Sanjay Shirsat, expressed strong disapproval of the report and demanded Chief Minister Eknath Shinde take appropriate action.

Addressing reporters on Saturday, Shirsat criticized Kendrekar for allegedly inciting farmers by presenting such a distressing report. He questioned the former commissioner's lack of efforts in preventing farmer suicides during his four-and-a-half-year tenure in the position.

Shirsat's demand is to thoroughly investigate the report's authenticity, and if proven false, to initiate legal action against Kendrekar for disseminating misleading information.

Shirsat also highlighted the Sena's commitment to its alliance with the government. He mentioned their cooperation with the government's initiatives and pledged to continue supporting their policies.

Furthermore, Shirsat alluded to the script they had prepared for an uprising a year and a half ago, asserting that the government will not fall despite predictions from others. He suggested that Uddhav Thackeray should focus on his alliances and expressed concerns over their partnership with Sharad Pawar and Congress.