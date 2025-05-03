Shirsat expresses displeasure against finance department

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Social Justice Minister, Sanjay Shirsat, expressed his anger, saying that he learnt through the news reports that funds from the Department of Social Justice (DSJ) have been diverted for the "Ladki Bahin" scheme. “I was not aware of this. The Department of Finance (DoF) is acting arbitrarily, which is wrong. I will discuss this matter with the Chief Minister. If the DSJ is not considered necessary, shut it down entirely and divert all the funds elsewhere,” said Shirsat.

While on a district tour, the minister spoke to media on Saturday morning. He said, “ The funds of the DSJ cannot be diverted elsewhere—this is the law. Some so-called experts are sitting in the DoF. They believe these funds can be diverted and are exploiting legal loopholes to do so—this is wrong,” he said.

“You cannot claim that this money has been given to Dalit women — I do not accept that. I will speak in detail upon it after discussing the matter with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Our department has to collect Rs 1,500 crore, and this amount is increasing. As a minister, my job is to issue letters; what decisions they (DoF) want to make is up to them. I am not aware of DoF’s decision and instructions,” claimed the Social Justice Minister.

Box

Progress reports of many in minus

Looking at the progress reports of the 100-day work period, from the Chief Minister's perspective, many have scored negatively. However, we are striving to move to the forefront and make up for the lost ground, said the minister.

Appointment of 24 new officers

Until now, the DSJ had only four officers for caste validity verification. Now, a total of 24 new officers have been appointed for this purpose. These officers will assume their duties starting Monday. Detailed information about 28 officers will be uploaded on the department’s official website. If there are any complaints regarding any of the officers, they can be submitted through the website, and immediate action will be taken, assured the Minister Shirsat.