Shirsat inaugurates fitness centre at GMCH in absence of BoV chairman

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, Chairman of the Board of Visitors (BoV) at GMCH, has firmly demanded the transfer of acting Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre, raising the issue directly with the Chief Minister. On the other hand, Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat assured Dr Sukre during the inauguration of GMCH’s gymnasium on Thursday, saying, "Don’t worry, you will not be transferred." This situation has once again brought to light the internal rift among MLAs and ministers within the Shinde Sena.

The newly renovated gymnasium building and fitness equipment at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) were inaugurated by Shirsat. The event was attended by former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre, Officer of Special Duty (OSD) at Government Cancer Hospital Dr. Arvind Gaikwad, Dr. M S Baig, Harshada Shirsat, Vijay Waghchaure, and MARD President Dr. Rishikesh Deshmukh, among others. The absence of MLA Jaiswal at the event further fueled speculation about friction within the party.

There has been ongoing discussion about the possible transfer of Dr. Sukre as acting Dean of GMCH. However, during his speech at the event, Minister Shirsat praised the transformation of the hospital over the past two years. He said, "There was a time when we had to choose between Dr. Sukre and Dr. Rathod, and we chose Dr. Sukre. Any work should be done with passion, and that dedication is visible here. Dr. Sukre, don’t worry—your transfer will not happen."

Dumbbells lifted – A Light Moment

Following the inauguration, Shirsat lifted both small and large dumbbells at the gym. In response, Dr. Shivaji Sukre also demonstrated his strength by lifting weights on one of the gym machines, adding a light-hearted and energetic touch to the event.

I have not sheathed my sword: Jaiswal

“I have not sheathed my sword on the issue of irregularities at GMCH. I stand firm on my demand for an investigation into the mismanagement there. The scheduling of the gym inauguration was organised suddenly on Thursday. I was invited to the event, but I couldn’t attend due to back pain. The Guardian Minister has the authority to transfer or retain officials. Even though he has supported Dr. Sukre, I have not backed off. I still demand an inquiry into the allegations made by former BoV members,”stressed Jaiswal.