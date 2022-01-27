Shiv Sena supremo may have felt proud on seeing the new look of Kham River: Aditya Thackeray

Aurangabad, Jan 27:

The environment minister Aditya Thackeray has dedicated 'Kham Eco Park' developed as a part of Kham River Rejuvenation Project, on Wednesday. " One would not be able to resist himself from spending leisure time by walking in the natural ambience and beautiful site. Nobody would have thought of rejuvenating the city's pride Kham River. One can see in a real sense how the assured development has taken place in the city. If the Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray

would have been alive, he would have definitely felt proud, on seeing this. The project is an ideal example of completing it without investing a single rupee of the government, just through people's participation," said the minister appealing to share the Kham River Pattern with the other municipal corporations in the state.

The minister congratulated the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey and his colleagues for the successful implementation of the river project. It may be noted the Kham River was desilted, deepened and also witnessed peaching. A row of trees has been developed on both sides. The development of Morning Walk, Butter Fly Park and undertaking beautification of the Kham River vicinity utilising the waste products was also applauded by

Thackeray.

In his introductory speech, the administrator highlighted the development works undertaken at the river site. He mentioned that the first phase of the Kham River Project has been completed; the second phase has been started and the detailed project report (DPR) of the third phase is in the preparation stage.

Thackeray planted a sapling at Subhash Oxygen Hub and then dedicated Aditya Sarovar, Unnati Sarovar, renovated energy-efficient streetlights under Kham River Lighting Scheme named after Dr Rafiq Zakaria, Chandrakant Khaire Yog Lawn, Ambadas Danve Butterfly Park etc. Thackeray also played Volley Ball to inaugurate the court.

The minister also presented a certificate of appreciation to EcoSattva's Natasha Zarine, CEO of Aurangabad Cantonment Board Vikrant More, Varroc's Satish Mande, Akash Vairale, Mahesh Khandelwal, Preeti Shah, AMC's garden superintendent Vijay Patil, executive engineer (mechanical) Devidas Pandit, Nandkishore Bhombe, Ganesh Jadhav, Sachin

Misal, Shaikh Zameer, Chandok, Vitekar and sanitary inspector Asadullah Khan for taking tireless efforts in reviving the glory of the Kham River and transforming it into a haven for the visitors.