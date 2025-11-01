Shiv Sena (UBT) held review meeting to excel in upcoming elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In view of the upcoming Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti, and local self-government (LSG) elections, preparations of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) have gained momentum. A review meeting organised on Friday by the Bajajnagar branch under Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (West Rural) discussed in detail the strategy for the upcoming elections, citizens’ expectations, and local civic issues.

The meeting was held under the guidance of Shiv Sena leader and former MP Chandrakant Khaire and former leader of opposition Ambadas Danve, in the presence of district deputy coordinator Anil Chordia, deputy district chief Arvind Dhiwar, Vishnu Jadhav, and senior women’s front leader Meera Patil.

During the discussions, members emphasized addressing the growing public dissatisfaction with the ruling government, tackling civic problems, and effectively communicating Shiv Sena’s contributions to the common voters. Party workers also demanded that loyal Shiv Sainiks who stood firmly with the party during difficult times be given appropriate representation in the upcoming elections.

It was resolved that all office bearers and workers would unitedly work to ensure the victory of whichever candidate the party nominates.

City chief Vishal Khandagale delivered the introductory address and also proposed the vote of thanks. The meeting included focused discussions on pre-election preparations, campaign strategy, and public outreach plans, concluding with the spirited message that “Shiv Sainiks are always ready for the elections.”