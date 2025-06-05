Shiv Sena (UBT) launch attack on government through novel protest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) has launched a regional public agitation in Marathwada under the campaign titled “Kya Hua Tera Wada” (What happened to your promise?). The protest began on Thursday (June 5), in the rural area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar West constituency, led by Deputy District Chief Arvind Dheevar and tehsil In-Charge Vishnu Jadhav. A memorandum was submitted to Additional Tehsildar Paresh Chaudhary.

The memorandum stated that the ruling party made grand announcements before elections, raising hopes among the public, but after coming to power, those promises disappeared into thin air. No concrete implementation has taken place, it alleged.

The key promises included ₹1 crop insurance, complete farm loan waiver, minimum support price at 1.5 times production cost, Har Ghar Jal (Water for Every Home), Har Ghar Chhat (Housing for All), 25 lakh jobs, Scholarships for 10,000 students, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Aspiration Centre, Aeronautical Hub, etc. The protestors claimed these promises remain only on paper.

The memorandum further expressed strong dissatisfaction, saying that farmers and labourers are suffering from basic problems and have fallen into despair. The government must act immediately, or public outrage will erupt, it warned.

The City Chief Vishal Khandagale, deputy Tehsil Chief Ganesh Navale, Agricultural Produce Market Committee Member Mahendra Khotkar, Patoda Deputy Sarpanch Kapidra Pere, Deputy Tehsil Chief Sudam Bhande, Deputy City Chief Namdev Sagade, Dalit Front Deputy Tehsil Organiser Anil Jadhav, Former Corporator Sopan Bangar, Division Chief Raghunath Shinde, and women leaders including Sukanya Bhosale, Chhaya Devraj, Shobha Sable, and Sanshodhan Sawate, among others.