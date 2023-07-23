Shivaji Maharaj has been shown icon of Hindus only for religious polarisation: Dr Ram Puniyani

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Politicians are trying to show Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as an icon of Hindus only on the basis of some selected incidents of history for religious polarisation,” said Dr Ram Puniyani, Gandhian scholar.

He was speaking in a programme on ‘Mahatma Gandhi and Hindu-Muslim Unity’ jointly organised by Mahatma Gandhi Smarak Nidhi and Yuvak Kranti Dal at N D Nandapurkar Auditorium of Marathwada Sahitya Parishad on Sunday.

Anwar Rajan presided over the programme. Sandeep Barve and Dr Rishikesh Kamble were seated on the dais. Dr Ram Puniyani said that those who are in power are trying to do caste polarisation through keeping Hindus against Mulsim

He said that Shivaji Maharaj is shown as the icon of Hindus only on the basis of some selected battles and incidents of history.

“In reality, whether it was Shivaji Maharaj or Akbar, they were just kings. They fought for their expansion. Shivaji Maharaj constructed Jagdiswar Mandir on Raigad. He also built a Masjid there. Communal riots are flared up.

Speaking on ‘Legacy of Gandhi-Ambedkar Thoughts’ Dr Rishikesh Kamble said that efforts are being made to show Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar as opponents of each other.

“After 1932, Mahatma Gandhi tried to understand him (Dr Ambedkar). It is seen that Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar were the mutual coordinators after 1938. Mahatma Gandhi himself wrote a letter to the then Chief Minister Morrarji Desai to appoint Dr Ambedkar to Draft Committee. Also, Gandhi took Ambedkar on the Constitution Assembly,” he added.