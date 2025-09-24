Shivajinagar Underpass cleaned by Municipal Corporation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Last week, an elderly man died after slipping off his two-wheeler on Shivajinagar Underpass. Following this, Municipal Commissioner G. Sreekanth ordered officials to take immediate measures. Accordingly, on Wednesday evening, the Municipal Corporation cleared the entire Underpass. The road was then thoroughly washed using high-pressure water.

On Tuesday, Municipal Commissioner G. Sreekanth instructed that 24 hours a day, six cleaning staff should be deployed at the site along with a jetting machine for water removal. He warned that if an accident occurs at this location in the future, the responsible cleaning staff, ward engineers, and ward officers will be suspended. Following the Commissioner's directive, there was a stir among the officials and staff. The mechanical and ward offices coordinated to carry out the work.

Since it did not rain on Wednesday, traffic on Underpass was smooth. Citizens are now closely observing what happens if it rains even slightly and how the Municipal Corporation implements comprehensive measures. The authorities have also stated that if any accidents occur despite these measures, the Municipal Corporation will take concrete steps to close the road. The administration has already issued a notice to the Public Works Department to close this hazardous road in advance.