Shivajinagar underpass closed for two days from today

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Repair work under the city’s water supply project will be carried out on the Shivajinagar underpass. For this reason, the underpass will remain closed to traffic on November 8 and 9, informed city traffic branch police inspector Amol Devkar.

A decision has been taken to carry out the repair of the underpass. Accordingly, vehicular movement between Shivajinagar and Devlai Chowk will be completely closed on Saturday and Sunday, and traffic will be diverted through alternate routes. The traffic police have taken this step to prevent any risk or inconvenience to citizens.

During the closure, all types of vehicles will travel via Devlai Chowk Godavari T–Sangramnagar flyover in both directions. Other alternate routes include Devlai Chowk–Godavari T–MIT–Mahanubhav Ashram Chowk–Railway Station, and Devlai Chowk–Godavari T–Sangramnagar route towards Shahanurmiya Dargah Chowk. Similarly, vehicles from Shivajinagar and Sutgirni Chowk will move via Shahanurmiya Dargah Chowk and Sangramnagar flyover, while vehicles from Shivajinagar Chowk, Dhartidhan Society, and Gadiya Vihar will use the Shahanurmiya Dargah route, informed inspector Amol Devkar.

The restriction will not apply to police, ambulances, fire brigade, and essential service vehicles, he further clarified.