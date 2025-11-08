Shivajinagar underpass closure causes traffic jam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The railway department has closed the Shivajinagar underpass for two days Saturday and Sunday due to ongoing construction work.

Since the route was shut from Saturday morning, motorists travelling between the bypass and the city had to use the Sangramnagar flyover instead. This led to heavy traffic congestion on the flyover throughout the day. Acting on the railway department’s request, the city traffic police issued a press note on Friday announcing the closure of the underpass. Accordingly, on Saturday morning, barricades were placed at both ends Shivajinagar and Devlai Chowk completely blocking traffic.

The closure caused major inconvenience to school buses, rickshaw drivers, and parents transporting students in the morning. Many argued with the on-duty staff. Excavation work had begun inside the underpass with the help of a JCB machine, and piles of broken cement debris were dumped near Devlai Chowk.

For residents of Beed bypass, Devlai Road, Khadi Road, Gandheli, Sindon, and Bhindon, this underpass is the main route to enter or exit the city. With it closed, motorists were forced to take the Sangramnagar flyover to reach Devlai Chowk adding nearly a four-kilometre detour. As all vehicles began using the same route, traffic moved slowly throughout the day, and by evening, congestion worsened.

At Shahanurmiya Dargah, the traffic signal caused additional halts, leading to long queues of vehicles on the flyover. Motorists had to deal with traffic jams for most of the day.