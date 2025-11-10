Shivajinagar underpass reopens, saving commuters a long detour

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Shivajinagar underpass, which was closed for repairs on Saturday and Sunday, was fully reopened on Monday morning. With this, commuters traveling from the bypass toward the city and from Shivajinagar toward Devlai Chowk were spared a four-kilometer detour.

The underpass was inaugurated in March, but several construction flaws became apparent soon after. During the unseasonal rains in May, water accumulated inside the underpass, and throughout the monsoon, it leaked like an old, crumbling building. Even after the rains stopped, water continued to collect inside, causing mud to stick to the road surface. Many riders slipped on the slushy path, and one accident even resulted in a fatality.

Following this, the municipal administration assigned staff for regular cleaning, but the efforts had little visible effect. Both lanes of the underpass had developed potholes, prompting the railway department to close it on November 8 and 9 for filling work. Because of the closure, motorists traveling to Shivajinagar from Devlai had to take the Sangramnagar flyover or the Shahanurmiya Dargah route. Similarly, those heading toward the bypass from Shivajinagar also had to use the Sangramnagar flyover.

Partially open at night, fully open by morning

Around 9:45 pm on Sunday, two-wheeler riders themselves removed the barricades on the lane from Shivajinagar to Devlai Chowk, clearing the way. However, the route remained closed to four-wheelers overnight. By Monday morning, it was completely open, bringing relief to commuters.