Shivajinagar underpass to remain closed at night

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The deadline for installing a roof on the underpass in Shivajinagar has been missed. Only an iron frame was established on the underpass during the last six days.

Traffic on the underpass will now be closed at night for the work of installing tin sheets. A banner was put up here stating that the road on the underpass would be closed from 12 midnight to 6 am.

To prevent rainwater from accumulating, work was undertaken on July 26 to install iron frames on the poles erected on both sides of the Shivajinagar underpass and install tin sheet letters. The underpass was closed until July 31 for this work.

However, this work was not completed during this period. The work of installing the tin sheets on the iron frame will now be done at night, and for this, the underpass road will be closed from midnight to 6 am.

Box

Inconvenience for those passing at night & early morning

Those using the underpass for Satara-Devlai at night and early morning for work and business will have to face inconvenience. Vehicle owners will have to commute via Shahanurmiya Dargah Chowk at night through the Sangramnagar flyover.