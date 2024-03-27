Shivajinagar underpass work resumes after a week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The residents staying in localities around Shivajinagar heaved a sigh of relief after the Public Works Department (PWD) resumed the construction of the underpass at Shivajinagar from today. The work was halted for about a week following an objection from the people. Meanwhile, the officials concerned have made it clear that the underpass will be built without harming the Chowk (circle) and the existing old road.

Earlier, the planning was made to divert the vehicles from the 80-feet road to the 15-feet wide for the construction of the underpass. It was also told that the chowk was going to be affected in the work. Hence the residents were strongly against the plan and the work was halted. Meanwhile, the residents were eager to know what will be the utilisation of the road if the chowk gets demolished. The newspaper published the people’s grievances. As an impact of it, the work got resumed on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the efforts to contact the PWD engineer were futile as he was not available to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, the residents Tukaram Jadhav, Ravindra Pawar, and others thanked the newspaper for raising their voices as it helped in resuming the work. They were happy as the work started with an assurance that the chowk and the road attached to it would remain safe and untouched.