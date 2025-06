Shivneri bus to Hinjawadi IT park every Monday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A weekly Shivneri bus service has been launched between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Pune’s Hinjawadi IT Park Phase-3 to ease travel for professionals and students.

Operated by the Shivajinagar depot, the bus will depart every Monday at 4.30 am from the central bus stand. The return service from Hinjawadi to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is scheduled every Friday at 6 pm, offering a convenient option for weekend commuters working in Pune’s IT sector.