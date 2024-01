Shobha Meghawale no more

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shobha Nandlal Meghawale (61, Hudco Swami Vivekanandnagar) passed away on Friday. She is survived by her husband, three daughters, two sons and extended family. She was the sister-in-law of former chairman of the municipal corporation Mohan Meghawale. Her last rites were performed in the N-11 crematorium.