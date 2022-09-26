Shobhayatra to be taken out on Agrasen Maharaj Jayanti

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

Agrawal Sabha will take out Shobhayatra, a procession, on September 26, to celebrate Agrasen Maharaj's Jayanti.

The birth anniversary of Agrasen Maharaj is being celebrated in an atmosphere free from restrictions for the first time after two years of the Covid outbreak.

There is great enthusiasm among the community members. So, various competitions, and cultural and religious programmes organised as part of the Agrasen Jayanti Festival received a great response.

'Ekta Vahan Rally' and Shobhayatra will be taken out from Gandhiputla Chowk in Shahaganj, at 3 pm on Monday. The idol of Agrasen Maharaj made from silver will be the main attraction. There will be tableaus in the procession.

The rally will reach Agrasen Chowk on Jalna Road via Sarafa Road, City Chowk, Gulmandi, Paithan Gate, Kranti Chowk, Akashwani Chowk, and Seven Hills. The firecrackers will be burst at Agrasen Chowk and Agrasthambh will be garlanded. After this, the rally will culminate at Agrasen Bhavan via CIDCO Connaught Place. Agrawal Sabha has appealed to the members of the community to participate in the events.