Shobhyatra creates an atmosphere of enthusiasm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Shobhyatra', a colourful cultural procession was taken out on the campus of Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Monday as a part of the five-day 19th State-level inter-university youth festival ‘Indradhanush.’

The participants wore traditional costumes and danced to the beats of instruments. A procession is taken before the commencement of every youth festival on the given theme.

Various themes were given for the procession. They included the Culture of Maharashtra, the 350th year of the Coronation Ceremony of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, Marathwada Muktisangram’s Amrut Mahotsav, International Year of Millets, Kumar Gandharva and Centenary Year of Shahir Sable.

The State level youth festival is being held on the university campus between March 11 and 15. A total of 875 young artists from 24 universities in the state are participating in the event. A total of 23 teams participated in the procession that began from the Y-corner of the campus at 9 am today. District collector, Dilip Swami flagged the ‘Shobhyayatra.

Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Col Piyush Mishra, Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, director of Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure and others were present. The participants presented tableaux. The names of the top three teams will be announced on the day of the prize distribution ceremony. Around 50 per cent of teams presented their art on ‘Millets.’ Observer from Raj Bhavan Dr Pramod Pabrekar was also present.

VC hoists flag

When the procession reached the premises of the main auditorium, VC Dr Vijay Fulari hoisted the flag of ‘Indradhanush.’ Col Piyush Mishra also hoisted the flag of Bamu. Personnel of the 36th Maratha regiment presented Army Band. The firecrackers were also let off.